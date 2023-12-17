An Egyptian-American teacher has filed a discrimination complaint after she was put on administrative leave pending an investigation due to her pro-Palestinian email signature.

Hajur el Haggan, who was teaching in the Eastern state of Maryland, told CNN on Sunday that she added the phrase "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" to her email signature.

She said she did this because she wanted to stand against injustice to oppressed groups and show that she believes in freedom, justice, and the rights of all people.

Rebuffing the UN Anti-Defamation League (ADL) claim that the phrase is anti-Semitic and used by supporters of terrorist groups, El Haggan said that there may be some debates around it, "just like any political slogan," but stressed the importance of its intended meaning.

"And the intended meaning is for freedom and justice for the Palestinians and the oppressed people in general,” she said.