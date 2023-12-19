WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hypocrisy crushes empathy, dead children become statistics in Gaza: UNICEF
A furious UNICEF official after spending nearly two weeks in Gaza tells reporters that those with power shrug at the humanitarian nightmares unleashed on a million children and he expects more attacks around Christmas when the world is distracted.
Hypocrisy crushes empathy, dead children become statistics in Gaza: UNICEF
UNICEF spokesperson says children having undergone amputations were then "killed in those hospitals" as the Israeli army bombardment of Gaza continues. / Others
December 19, 2023

Gaza is "the most dangerous place in the world" for a child, the UN children's agency spokesperson has said, expressing his rage at the situation there after returning from the Israeli-bombarded Palestinian territory.

"I'm furious that those with power shrug at the humanitarian nightmares unleashed on a million children," UNICEF spokesperson James Elder told a press briefing on Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in Gaza.

He spoke of children having undergone amputations and who were then "killed in those hospitals" as the Israeli army bombardment of the Gaza continues after the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

"I'm furious that there are more children hiding as we speak who will no doubt be hit and have amputations in the coming days," he said.

He said the Nasser hospital in southern Gaza's main city Khan Younis- the largest facility still functioning "was shelled twice" in the last 48 hours.

This hospital "not only shelters large numbers of children who had already been badly injured in attacks on their homes, but hundreds of women and children seeking safety," he said.

Recommended
RelatedGaza's worsening sanitation situation signal 'perfect storm for tragedy': UN

Christmas of 'savagery'

The Gaza-based health ministry said Israel's assault on the blockaded Palestinian enclave has killed at least 19,667 people, mostly women and children, while devastating large swathes of the coastal territory.

"I'm furious that Christmas is likely going to bring increased savagery and attacks as the world is distracted with its own love and goodwill," Elder said, deploring the deaths of thousands of children in Gaza who are "becoming statistics".

"I'm furious that hypocrisy is crushing empathy," he said of the situation, adding, "I'm furious at myself for not being able to do more."

Related'Stop this horror,' says UNICEF chief on Gaza visit amid Israeli assault
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking