Number of journalists killed in Gaza rises to 100
The first 10 weeks of the Israel's war on Gaza have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, says CPJ.
Most of the journalists and media workers killed in the war — 61 out of 68  were Palestinian. / Photo: Reuters Archive
December 23, 2023

One more journalist has been killed in Palestine's Gaza as a result of Israeli attacks, bringing the total number of journalists killed to 100 since October 7.

"The number of journalists killed has risen to 100, men and women, since the start of the brutal war on Gaza, after the martyrdom of journalist Mohammed Abu Hweidy in an Israeli airstrike in the Shujaiya neighbourhood," the government media office said on Friday.

The first 10 weeks of the Israel-Gaza war have been the deadliest recorded for journalists, with the most journalists killed in a single year in one location, the US-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said earlier this week.

Most of the journalists and media workers killed in the war — 61 out of 68 — were Palestinian.

'Dangerous situation'

The report said on Thursday that it was "particularly concerned about an apparent pattern of targeting of journalists and their families by the Israeli military."

The group, a nonprofit organisation that promotes press freedom worldwide, said it was further investigating the circumstances of all journalist deaths.

It said such efforts in Gaza were hampered by widespread destruction and by the killing of journalists' family members, who typically serve as sources for investigators looking into how the journalists died.

Reporting in Gaza has been severely restricted under intense Israeli bombardment, with repeated communications blackouts and a lack of food, fuel and housing, said CPJ, adding that foreign journalists have not been able to independently access the enclave for most of the war.

"The Israel-Gaza war is the most dangerous situation for journalists we have ever seen, and these figures show that clearly," said Sherif Mansour, CPJ's Middle East and North Africa programme coordinator.

"The Israeli army has killed more journalists in 10 weeks than any other army or entity has in any single year. And with every journalist killed, the war becomes harder to document and to understand."

SOURCE:AA
