The US continues to enforce stringent sanctions on China's tech industry. Central to these efforts is the imposition of US export restrictions designed to prevent China from acquiring advanced chips, particularly those that could bolster military capabilities in areas like artificial intelligence.

These restrictions have notably impacted China's access to cutting-edge graphics processors from leading companies such as Nvidia and AMD and have also hindered the import of high-end semiconductor equipment into China.

The effectiveness of these sanctions is receiving mixed assessments. While China appears to have made some progress in the chip sector, it still seems to be lagging in developing Large Language Models (LLMs).

The progress China has made in semiconductor manufacturing is demonstrated by Huawei's latest smartphone, featuring SMIC's 7-nanometer (nm) technology.

Although this technology lags behind the most advanced standard of 3 or 4 nm, it marks a substantial advancement in China's chip production capabilities.

However, the situation seems different regarding LLMs, where the progress is not as notable.

Lutfi Turkcan, a researcher at Koc University, points out that China may be struggling to keep pace with the most advanced technologies. "The fact that China has yet to provide a substantial response in the field of LLMs is telling," Turkcan tells TRT World.

"If you're unable to achieve this technological breakthrough, it suggests things are not going well."

US competition

The US publicly acknowledges its rivalry with China. In May 2022, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken succinctly described the Biden administration's approach towards China as "invest, align and compete".

Technology plays a crucial role in this competition. During a recent talk at the Brookings Institution in Washington, US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns emphasised this point.

According to Burns, the competition spans beyond commercial interests, touching on strategic sectors like AI, machine learning, biotechnology, and quantum technology. Burns underscores that the US does not "plan to be the number two" in the technology "battle".

To achieve this, the US has been actively working to restrict China's technological advancement, particularly in sectors that overlap with military and national security.

This approach is reflected in a series of executive actions designed to limit American investments in Chinese technology companies.

In November 2020, former president Donald Trump issued a ban that prevented US investors from buying or investing in securities of companies associated with China's military-industrial complex, referring to these entities as "communist Chinese companies".

This ban focused on critical sectors such as aerospace, shipbuilding, construction, information technology, and communications.

President Joe Biden further intensified this policy with an executive order in June 2021. Last month, Biden chose to maintain this policy, citing concerns over the modernisation of "military, intelligence, and other security apparatuses" in China.

Gauging sanction efficacy

Semiconductors have become a focal point in the strategic competition between the US and China, serving as a litmus test for the effectiveness of US policy measures.

These components are not only central to the technology industry but are integral to a wide array of products ranging from everyday items like smartphones and toasters to more complex systems like cars and fighter jets.

Reflecting their ubiquitous role, the semiconductor industry boasts a global value exceeding $600 billion and is projected to surpass a trillion dollars by the end of the decade.

The Biden administration has employed export controls as a key strategy in this arena, primarily to prevent American-made semiconductors from being utilised in China's military apparatus.

Semiconductors, along with sensors, communications, and computing technologies, are vital components in modern defence systems.

Consequently, the US has imposed extensive restrictions designed to restrict China's access to vital semiconductor technologies.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has been explicit in this regard, saying the US cannot allow the transfer of "the most sophisticated, highest-processing power AI chips, which would enable China to train their frontier models".

These chips could enable China to advance its AI technology significantly, potentially affecting the balance of power in both military and geopolitical arenas.