Türkiye will continue to stand by our Libyan brothers without hesitation, to heal their wounds and support them in the coming period, said Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun.

Speaking during "Tripoli Communication Forum”, Altun said that his country has deep-rooted historical and cultural ties with our friend and brother country, Libya.

“In this context, last year, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Media and Communication Cooperation with Libya, further strengthening our relations in this field,” he said.

“Knowing that the Libyan Government of National Accord places great importance on "Disaster and Crisis Communication," especially during the Tripoli Communication Forum, is highly satisfying for us on behalf of the Libyan people.”

“As Türkiye, we will continue to work towards building a more resilient and durable society, both nationally and internationally, against natural disasters and other humanitarian crises,” Altun added.