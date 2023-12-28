Chile's state-owned Codelco mining company, the world's top copper producer, on Wednesday announced an "unprecedented" alliance with private mining giant SQM, aiming to nearly double lithium extraction in the Atacama Desert.

The companies will partner from 2025 to 2060, working in the desert to extract 300,000 tons per year of lithium, used to manufacture electric car batteries, as well as those in cell phones and other electronics. In 2022, SQM extracted 168,000 tons of lithium there.

"This is an unprecedented milestone in the Chilean mining industry and a concrete advance to achieve fair and sustainable development," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on national television.

Codelco accounts for about eight percent of the global copper supply while Chile's SQM is a large lithium exploration company.

Chile's vision for a green future