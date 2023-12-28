WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudan's RSF head, Ethiopia's Abiy meet in Addis Ababa to discuss peace
Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, whose whereabouts since the war began in mid-April were previously unknown, arrives in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa after meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at his country home.
Sudan's RSF head, Ethiopia's Abiy meet in Addis Ababa to discuss peace
The RSF has recently made military gains, taking control of Wad Madani, one of Sudan's major cities, and consolidating its grip on the western region of Darfur./ Photo: Reuters Archive
December 28, 2023

The leader of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has visited Ethiopia where he said he discussed the need for a swift end to the war between the RSF and the Sudanese army, during the second leg of a rare publicly announced foreign tour.

RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, whose whereabouts since the war began in mid-April were previously unknown, landed in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa after meeting Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at his country home on Wednesday.

Diplomatic efforts, including Saudi and US led talks in Jeddah, have made little visible progress towards halting the conflict in Sudan. The RSF has recently made military gains, taking control of Wad Madani, one of Sudan's major cities, and consolidating its grip on the western region of Darfur.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he had received Dagalo and his delegation "for a discussion on securing peace and stability in the Sudan", posting pictures of them seated around a restaurant table.

RelatedRSF sets up base in Sudan's Wad Madani, sparking mass displacement

'Swift end to war'

Recommended

Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen earlier met Dagalo, commonly known as Hemetti, at Ethiopia's Bole International Airport. Hemetti posted pictures of his arrival and a meeting with Demeke on social media platform X.

"We discussed the need to bring a swift end to this war, the historical crisis in Sudan, and how to best alleviate the hardships of the Sudanese people," Hemetti said.

Posts by Hemetti and Ethiopia's foreign ministry showed him disembarking from an aircraft belonging to Royal Jet, a United Arab Emirates airline, which flight records show had flown from Abu Dhabi to Uganda's Entebbe airport on Wednesday morning.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify if Dagalo had been on the aircraft's previous flight.

RelatedSudanese army, paramilitary RSF say they commit to ceasefire
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive