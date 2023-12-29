With global voices snubbing Israel for human rights violations and describing Palestinian killings as "genocide," the latest opinion poll shows that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party would lose half of its MPs in parliament if elections were held now.

According to the opinion poll released late on Thursday by Israeli Channel 13, the Likud party would only win 16 seats in the Knesset if elections were held today.

Currently, the Likud holds 32 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The survey suggests that the National Unity party, a centrist and liberal political alliance led by former Defense Minister Benny Gantz, would be the largest party in the Knesset with 38 seats, up from its current 12 seats.

The party Yesh Atid (There is a Future) led by Yair Lapid has also lost popularity, according to the survey, and would lose its parliamentary strength from 24 MPs to 15 MPs and would be the third largest party in the Knesset if elections were held now.

Recent polls have consistently shown a decline in Likud's popularity over the past few months.

Israeli Channel 13 commented, "Likud's collapse has been ongoing since the outbreak of the war. If elections were held today, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party would win only 16 seats, just one more than Yair Lapid's party."