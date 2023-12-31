Sunday, December 31, 2023

1707 GMT —The UN refugee agency has said that the year 2023 brought devastation and tragedy to Palestinian refugees.

"The past year brought profound devastation and tragedy to Palestine Refugees facing war, extreme violence, displacement and poverty," the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement on Sunday.

"UNRWA remained committed to serve in the darkest circumstances, with unfailing dedication from our heroic colleagues," it added.

1901 GMT —Palestinians face 'genocidal war' by Israel: Abbas

The Palestinian people face a "genocidal war" amid a deadly Israeli offensive on Gaza, President Mahmoud Abbas has said.

"Israel's genocidal war will not break our will," Abbas said in a speech marking the 59th anniversary of the Palestinian revolution. "We will remain steadfast on our land and continue the struggle until we achieve victory and independence," he added.

The Palestinian leader stressed that the West Bank and Gaza "are one geographical unit that is indivisible."

1854 GMT — Israeli jets intercept hostile aircraft from Syria, Israeli military says

Israeli fighter jets intercepted a hostile aircraft that crossed from Syria, the military said without giving further detail.

Earlier, warning sirens sounded on Sunday, in areas of the southern Golan Heights.

1840 GMT — 'Assaliant' killed, 2 Israelis injured in West Bank knife attack: Police

Two Israeli security guards were injured in a suspected stabbing attack in the occupied West Bank, police has said.

A police statement said the attack took place at a checkpoint near the Mishor Adumim industrial area.

The attacker was "neutralised," police said, without providing any further details. The Magen David Adom ambulance service said the two guards sustained minor injuries in the attack.

1802 GMT — Israeli army withdraws 5 brigades from fighting in Gaza: Army Radio

The Israeli army has withdrawn five brigades from Gaza, in a move that indicates a lengthy fighting heading into 2024, the Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The 460th Armored Brigade, the 261st Brigade, the 828th Brigade, the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade; and 551st Reserve Paratroopers Brigade have all been released.

The brigades tasked with training soldiers will return to Gaza to carry out their usual activity, while the reservists will be released to help bounce back Israel’s economy, the daily said.

1713 GMT —Israel postpones municipal elections till Feb 27 amid Gaza war

The Israeli government has voted to postpone municipal elections until February 27, according to local media. The polls were originally scheduled for January 30.

Military data shows that 688 candidates for 144 cities and towns are currently serving in army reserves and could not be spared for elections.

"We usually do not hold elections in wartime but these elections were set in advance," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Cabinet meeting.

1625 GMT — Israeli indicted for impersonating soldier, stealing weapons in Gaza war

Israeli prosecutors have filed criminal charges against a man accused of impersonating a soldier to join the Gaza war, of stealing munitions and, according to media, of posing for a frontline picture with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the indictment served in Tel Aviv District Court, defendant Roi Yifrah never served in the Israeli military but nonetheless managed to make his way into the war zones by pretending to be a member of an elite Shin Bet combat unit.

1458 GMT — Tunisians protest outside US embassy to demand end to Israeli war on Gaza

Scores of Tunisians demonstrated outside the US Embassy in the capital Tunis to demand an end to the Israeli offensive on Palestinians in Gaza.

"What a shame — Gaza under siege" and "Together to stop aggression on Gaza," were among banners waved by protesters, according to an Anadolu reporter. Protesters chanted slogans for the expulsion of US Ambassador Joey Hood.

"The protest aims to pile more pressure for ending the Israeli aggression on Gaza," Sanaa Al Maliki, a Tunisian activist, told Anadolu.

1457 GMT — Hezbollah says Israel 'not in a position' to impose Lebanon border 'options'

The deputy leader of Lebanon's Hezbollah said Israel was "not in a position" to impose its preferences over the group's presence in the border area while its war in Gaza rages on.

The Israel-Lebanon border has been rocked by escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, since the Israel's war on Gaza, raising fears of a broader conflict.

The army has evacuated thousands of civilians from the border area, and Israel has been pushing for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River, about 30 kilometres north of the frontier.

1432 GMT — Israeli strikes kill over 60 in Gaza – official broadcaster

At least 68 Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Israeli fighter jets carried out airstrikes on the Zaitoun neighbourhood, leaving 48 dead and scores injured, Wafa said citing local sources.

Another 20 people were killed in air strikes in the vicinity of Al Aqsa University, the broadcaster said.

Palestinian health authorities are yet to confirm the fatalities.

1422 GMT — Ending rocket fire from Gaza unlikely: Israeli army officials

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza is unlikely to end rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave into the country, unnamed military officials have said.

"The deepening of the fighting certainly contributes to reducing the missile capabilities in Gaza," the officials said, according to Israeli Army Radio.

"However, even if the war ends with Israel's success in achieving its goals, estimates indicate that it will be possible for rockets to still be launched from the Gaza towards Israel," the sources added

1411 GMT — Israeli minister calls for return of illegal settlers to Gaza

Far-right Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has called for the return of illegal Jewish settlers to Gaza after the war and said its Palestinian population should be encouraged to emigrate.

"To have security we must control the territory," Smotrich told Israel's Army Radio on Sunday in response to a question about the prospect of re-establishing settlements in Gaza. "In order to control the territory militarily for a long time, we need a civilian presence."

Smotrich, head of the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party that is part of the ruling coalition, also said Israel should "encourage" the territory's approximately 2.4 million Palestinians to relocate to other countries.

1259 GMT — Israeli strike kills former PA minister in Gaza: ministry

A former Palestinian Authority minister was killed in an Israeli strike on his home in the Gaza, the official Palestinian news agency and health ministry said.

Youssef Salama, the 68-year-old former minister of religious affairs in the Palestinian Authority, was killed in a strike on the Al Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza, Wafa news agency and the ministry reported.

Considered close to Fatah, the party of Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas, Salama served as minister between February 2005 and March 2006. He also served as a preacher at Al Aqsa mosque in the Old City of occupied East Jerusalem.

1241 GMT — US military says it sank Houthi vessels that 'attacked' cargo ship in Red Sea

The US said it destroyed anti-ship missiles and boats operated by Yemen's Houthi rebels after a failed attempt to board a container ship in the Red Sea.

Shipping giant Maersk suspended the passage of its vessels through the key Red Sea strait for 48 hours after its ship was targeted, the latest of two dozen attacks by Houthis on international shipping in six weeks.

The US Navy had responded to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou, a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned and operated container ship that reported coming under attack for a second time in 24 hours while transiting the Red Sea, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

1225 GMT — Israeli army storms Palestinian camps in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces stormed five Palestinian camps in the occupied West Bank in pre-dawn raids to arrest people, destroying infrastructure with bulldozers and clashing with locals, injuring two people.

The Israeli army raid that lasted until Sunday morning, described by locals as one of the largest, was carried out on the camps of Tulkarm and Nur Shams, an Anadolu correspondent on the ground said.

Israeli forces also stormed the Askar camp in Nablus, the Aqabat Jaber camp in Jericho, and the Fawwar camp south of Al Halil.