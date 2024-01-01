WORLD
Pakistan arrests 21 TTP militants linked to deadly attacks across country
Pakistan's counterterrorism police says the detained militants belong to outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban. / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 1, 2024

Pakistan's counterterrorism police has said they arrested 21 members of outlawed militant group Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, which has been behind several deadly attacks across the country.

Acting on intelligence information, the arrests were made in the eastern Punjab province over the past two weeks, the provincial Counterterrorism Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, known as the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in 2021 as US and NATO troops were in the final stages of their pullout from the country after 20 years of war.

The Counterterrorism Department provided a list of the suspects, the cases against them and their alleged affiliation. But the list did not give details about the attacks the militants were allegedly involved in, including the number of casualties.

The statement said that Mohammad Arshad, an alleged chief commander of the banned Baloch Nationalist Army which mostly operates in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, was also arrested.

Balochistan has been the scene of low-level insurgency by separatists for more than two decades. They initially wanted a bigger share of provincial resources, but later initiated an insurgency for independence. The TTP and other domestic militant groups also operate in the province.

SOURCE:Reuters
