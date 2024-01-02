Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the BRICS group of major emerging economies is attracting further support from “like-minded countries” sharing its underlying principles as his country assumed the bloc's chairmanship for 2024.

In a statement published by the Kremlin on Monday, Putin said these underlying principles are “sovereign equality, respect for the chosen path of development, mutual consideration of interests, openness, consensus, the aspiration to form a multipolar international order and a fair global financial and trade system, and the pursuit of collective solutions to top challenges of our time.”

He said the motto for BRICS under Russia’s chairmanship will be “strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security.”

He added that Moscow will focus on positive and constructive cooperation with all countries concerned while following the motto.

“We will spare no effort to ensure that, while preserving traditions and being guided by the experience gained by the association in years past, we facilitate the harmonious integration of new participants in all formats of its activities,” said Putin.

He stressed that they will consider the degree to which around 30 countries are prepared to join its multidimensional agenda “in one form or another,” adding they will start working on the modalities of a new category for partner countries.