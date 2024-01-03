WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel holds secret talks with DRC, others to accept Palestinians from Gaza
Israeli officials held talks with officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo and other African nations to accept Palestinians, according to media reports.
Israel holds secret talks with DRC, others to accept Palestinians from Gaza
Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7. / Photo: AA
January 3, 2024

Israel is holding secret talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), urging the Central African country to take in Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli officials held talks with officials in DRC and other African nations to accept Palestinians from Gaza.

"(Democratic Republic of) Congo will be willing to take in migrants (Palestinians), and we’re in talks with others," a senior Israeli security official told the news website.

"At the end of the war, Hamas rule will collapse, there are no municipal authorities, and the civilian population will be entirely dependent on humanitarian aid," Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said.

"There will be no work, and 60 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land will become security buffer zones," she added.

RelatedIsrael 'kidnaps' Palestinian infants from Gaza, takes them to unknown place

'Irresponsible'

Recommended

On Tuesday, the US rejected what it said were "irresponsible" statements by Israeli ministers on expelling Palestinians from Gaza.

"The United States rejects recent statements from Israeli Ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben Gvir advocating for the resettlement of Palestinians outside of Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"This rhetoric is inflammatory and irresponsible," he added.

Both the ministers on various occasions called for what they described as the "voluntary evacuation" of Palestinians from Gaza.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7.

At least 22,313 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,296 others injured, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

RelatedWho is Saleh al Arouri, the Hamas deputy assassinated by Israel?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports
Trump reportedly declines approval of Taiwan military aid package
Syria’s foreign minister meets US officials in Washington
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive