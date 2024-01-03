Israel is holding secret talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), urging the Central African country to take in Palestinians from Gaza, Israeli media reported.

According to the Times of Israel news website, Israeli officials held talks with officials in DRC and other African nations to accept Palestinians from Gaza.

"(Democratic Republic of) Congo will be willing to take in migrants (Palestinians), and we’re in talks with others," a senior Israeli security official told the news website.

"At the end of the war, Hamas rule will collapse, there are no municipal authorities, and the civilian population will be entirely dependent on humanitarian aid," Israeli Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel said.

"There will be no work, and 60 percent of Gaza’s agricultural land will become security buffer zones," she added.

'Irresponsible'