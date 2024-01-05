WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel aims to 'export its crisis' abroad  by killing Hamas leader
Former head of the Palestinian group Hamas, Khaled Mashal, says Israel believes that expanding the war abroad would confuse the resistance and calculations in the region.
Israel aims to 'export its crisis' abroad  by killing Hamas leader
 / Photo: Reuters
January 5, 2024

Israel wants "to export its crisis abroad" through the assassination of Hamas deputy chief Saleh Al Arouri, a senior leader of the Palestinian resistance group said.

“This criminal, arrogant Zionist enemy, despite its failures and disappointments after three months of its barbaric aggression on Gaza, wants to annihilate the people of Gaza. In light of its failure and its doubled losses of soldiers killed, it wants to export the crisis abroad. It wants to expand the circle of aggression, thinking that this would confuse the calculations of the resistance and the calculations of the region," Khaled Mashal, the former head of Hamas's political bureau and current leader of its diaspora office, said Thursday in a statement.

"It thought that assassinations of leaders would break the will of the resistance and weaken the leadership, not knowing that this is a big delusion.”

Related'Shock, anger, tears' in Palestinian village of slain Hamas deputy

Arouri's assassination

Al Arouri was killed in an Israeli drone strike on a Hamas office in the Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday evening.

Recommended

He was the highest-ranking Hamas leader to have been killed by Israel since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza on October 7.

Israel has not officially claimed responsibility for Al Arouri’s death. Hamas and the Lebanese Hezbollah group have vowed to retaliate for his assassination.

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

At least 22,438 Palestinians have since been killed and 57,614 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The onslaught has left Gaza in ruins, with 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Related'Bomb Tel Aviv': Mourners seek revenge as Hamas deputy leader laid to rest
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source
Syrian foreign minister meets US religious freedom commission in Washington
Macron says upcoming New York talks key to mobilising global support for two-state solution
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Saudi Arabia finds its nuclear umbrella in Pakistan
By Sabena Siddiqui
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean