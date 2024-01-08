In the frosty embrace of winter, Sarikamis unfolds its tale, etched in the chilling history of December 22, 1914. A military campaign which saw around 80,000 Turkish soldiers succumb to the biting cold is remembered every year in eastern Kars Province.

This year marks the 109th anniversary of Türkiye's Sarikamis Martyrs, an event that draws thousands of young participants from across the country.

As winter's grasp tightens, the solemn ceremonies commence, paying homage to the brave souls who faced the harsh elements in the Sarikamis campaign. The snow-laden landscape becomes a canvas for remembrance, where the chilling winds whisper stories of sacrifice and valour.

Attendees gather, not merely as witnesses, but as bearers of a legacy which transcends time. Young participants, draped in the national colours, step onto the historical grounds, their footsteps echoing the resilience of those who marched into the unforgiving cold a century ago.

In this stark winter setting, the ceremonies become a silent narrative, telling of the sacrifices made by Turkish soldiers who, on that fateful day, faced the bitter sting of winter's wrath. The snow-covered fields, once witness to the struggles of war, now stand as a living testament to the indomitable spirit of those who fought for their homeland.

The anniversary is not a bustling affair but a solemn gathering, dubbed in quiet historical reflection. As young and old come together, the air is filled with a collective sense of remembrance, not only for the fallen soldiers but for the lessons embedded in their sacrifice.