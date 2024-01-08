South Africa has offered a world anguished by the war in Gaza a ray of hope.

This week, the United Nations International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold hearings in a case that accuses Israel of genocide in its war on Gaza. Referred by South Africa, the case aims to hold Israel accountable for the first time, and to temporarily suspend its military campaign in the process.

American and European leaders supporting Israel’s devastation of Gaza should hang their heads in shame, as their complicity has provoked a much-deserved global outcry.

Ongoing Palestinian resistance to occupation by Israel on Oct. 7, 2023 resulted in 1,200 Israeli fatalities and the taking of more than 140 hostages.

Legendary for its resistance to settler colonialism, Gaza as the late Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish wrote:

It will continue to explode.

It is neither death, nor suicide.

It is Gaza’s way of declaring that it deserves to live.

Since October, genocidal Israeli vengeance has resulted in a death toll of more than 22,000 killed by indiscriminate aerial bombing and ground incursions into Gaza, with 8,000 children among them.

The maiming and injury of uncounted thousands, as well as the destruction of large swathes of residential areas, historical sites, mosques, and churches and the degrading of vital infrastructure have now continued for nearly 100 days.

Israel’s conduct in Gaza has reminded the world community of its promise that it will “never again” witness genocide. Yet war crimes with impunity and genocidal intent are committed in full view of the global media with Western complicity in Gaza.

South Africa’s petition for justice and accountability in Gaza lifts despair over this tragedy as a concrete act designed to bring about an end to war crimes. Pretoria filed an urgent application at the UN court, the ICJ in the Hague, Netherlands on Dec. 29, 2023.

South Africa stated that Israel is in “breach of its obligations in terms of the Genocide Convention” and should immediately cease all acts and measures perpetuating such genocidal activities.

International human rights lawyer Francis Boyle, who won two requests at the ICJ on behalf of Bosnia and Herzegovina against Yugoslavia regarding the Genocide Convention, believes the case against Israel is a convincing one.

University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer described South Africa’s case as a “truly important document.” Mearsheimer is now convinced that Israel intends “to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnic …group,” a description that fits clearly under the definition of genocide in the Geneva Convention to which Israel is a signatory.

Both Boyle and Mearsheimer believe South Africa’s application has huge implications for the United States, especially President Joe Biden and his administration as “complicitous in Israel’s genocide,” a crime which is also punishable under the Genocide Convention which the US also ratified.

South Africa’s petition shows that courageous action by nations can result in a modicum of accountability in the current US-dominated global order.

Pretoria has shown visionary leadership in demonstrating its commitment to human rights and global justice, especially as one of the leading countries in the Global South and a member of the BRICS intergovernmental organisation which originally comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

By exercising its clout on behalf of disenfranchised Palestinian populations under Israeli colonial-settler rule, Pretoria serves as a moral beacon.

It is more disappointing that some leading Arab-majority countries in the Middle East have taken less concrete steps despite their potential power to end the slaughter of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.