Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared a state of emergency for 60 days a day after the country's most-wanted prisoner disappeared from the jail where he was being held.

The state of emergency and surrounding events are among the first big security tests for Noboa, a young businessman who took office in November promising to crack down on soaring levels of violence in the South American country.

"I have just signed a state of emergency decree so that the Armed Forces have all the political and legal support for their actions," said Noboa.

"The time is over when drug trafficking convicts, hitmen and organized crime dictate to the government what to do."