Republicans have recommended that Hunter Biden be held in criminal contempt of the US Congress for snubbing a summons — after scenes of chaos erupted on Capitol Hill when the president's son turned up in person to defend himself.

Two Republican-led House of Representatives committees — oversight and judiciary — had gathered separately on Thursday to debate contempt resolutions after the younger Biden defied their subpoenas for closed-door testimony last month.

There was high drama in the oversight committee when Hunter Biden — who has been pushing to testify in public but has refused to appear for a private interview — suddenly showed up on Wednesday and sat in the audience.

Fiery South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace called his appearance a "PR stunt" and said, "I think Hunter Biden should be arrested right here, right now, and go straight to jail."

As the session unravelled, Mace claimed that Hunter Biden "wasn't afraid to trade access to Joe Biden" but was "afraid" to comply with the subpoena ordering him to testify to the committee.

Proceedings turned into a shouting match as Democrats responded scornfully.

"The only people afraid to hear from the witness, with the American people watching, are my friends on the other side of the aisle," said Florida's Jared Moskowitz, rattling off a list of Republican lawmakers who had defied subpoenas to testify about the 2021 assault on the US Capitol by Donald Trump supporters.

The panel's top Democrat, Jamie Raskin of Maryland, accused chairman James Comer of refusing "to take yes for an answer from Hunter Biden."

Biden's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told a scrum of reporters outside that the 53-year-old entrepreneur was the victim of a "political crusade."

'Private citizen'

Both oversight and judiciary approved the contempt measure along party lines after the drama fizzled.