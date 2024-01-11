Ecuadorian police arrested 13 armed men on January 9 for invading a media channel amid a live broadcast. At the time of incursion, numerous violent incidents played out in the country's second city, Guayaquil, often regarded as a "strategic location" for drug trafficking.

The violent incident shocked much of the world and has led to questions regarding the state of security in the Latin American nation, which is home to 17 million people.

Political observer and Editor-in-Chief of America's Quarterly Brian Winter described the events in Ecuador as "terrible" and drew wider and historical comparisons to violence in the region.

"These images of masked gunmen taking over a TV station, invading university - President Noboa today declaring state of "internal conflict" - not sure we've seen anything quite like it in LatAm for many years. Yes, cartels & gangs effectively control areas of Mexico, Brazil and other countries but in Ecuador we're seeing direct assaults on centralised areas of power. Maybe not since the days of Pablo Escobar? Still developing," he wrote on X.

Last year, Ecuador was also left in turmoil after the brazen slaying of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio - a staunch critic of corruption and drug crime in the country- some two weeks before elections in the Latin American country.

In recent years, observers say insecurity has plummeted, as Ecuador has pivoted from one of Latin America's least violent nations to having the continent's four-highest homicide rate - placing it above Mexico.

Political analyst Will Freeman wrote on X that Ecuador is "on the brink of becoming a narco-state."

Observers point to the impact of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, signing a 2016 peace deal with the government of Colombia as paving the conditions for the increased social violence.

The group previously held a tight grip over the drug trafficking routes - from Colombia to Ecuador's port area located on the Pacific coast.

In the aftermath, rival gangs in Ecuador began competing for turf.

In the power vacuum, prominent Mexican drug cartels, including the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generacion and the Albanian mafia are said to have forged regional ties

Consequently since 2016, Ecuador's homicide rate has shot up by almost 500% - with an estimated 22 murders per 100,000 people in 2022. Incidents include numerous prison murders amid fighting between rival criminal groups in a bid to cement their stranglehold on the drug trade.

In the capital, Quito locals reportedly close their businesses early while security forces have rolled back on patrols amid extortion rackets which hold a strong chokehold across the country.