The counting of votes began as polling came to an end in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary elections.

Millions of eligible voters on Saturday cast their votes in a total of 17,794 polling stations set up across the island nation of 24 million people.

The island's eighth presidential election is being viewed as one of the most consequential in recent history.

Taiwan's Legislative Assembly has 113 seats, serving four-year terms, 73 of which will be decided on Saturday, six are reserved for indigenous candidates, while the remaining 34 will be picked by proportional representation.

Vice President William Lai Ching-te from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is running against the opposition Kuomintang's Hou Yu-ih and TaiwanPeople's Party (TPP) nominee Ko Wen-je.

Related Polls open as Taiwan voters choose next president

Under the DPP, Taiwan has seen more engagement with Western nations led by the US, much to the chagrin of Beijing.

Kuomintang, or Nationalist, on the other hand, has campaigned for more engagement with Beijing.