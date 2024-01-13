WORLD
India's foreign minister to visit Iran
S. Jaishankar's two-day trip to Iran comes amid escalating geopolitical concerns in the Red Sea.
Jaishankar's planned visit to Iran follows a US-blamed drone attack on a ship near Indian waters a month ago. / Photo: AFP
January 13, 2024

India's foreign minister will make a two-day trip to Iran from Sunday, following Western air strikes against Yemen's Houthi over the Tehran-allied group's attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

A government statement issued Saturday said that Jaishankar would meet his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian to discuss "bilateral, regional and global issues" without giving further details.

The Houthis have carried out scores of drone and missile strikes on the key international route through the Red Sea since the start of Israel's war in Gaza.

Many vessels have been rerouted from the Red Sea due to drone and missile attacks carried out by the Houthis in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

S. Jaishankar's visit also comes a month after a drone attack on a ship near Indian waters that the United States blamed on Iran.

Recommended

India intensifies maritime patrols

India has significantly stepped up its own maritime patrols in the Arabian Sea to "maintain a deterrent presence" after the string of attacks on vessels.

In December, a drone attack hit the MV Chem Pluto oil tanker 370 kilometres off the coast of India, which the United States blamed on Iran - claims Tehran dubbed "worthless".

Earlier this month, India's navy said it had rescued 21 crew members from a vessel in the Arabian Sea after a hijacking distress call.

Jaishankar said Thursday he had spoken to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about "maritime security challenges, especially (in) the Red Sea region".

SOURCE:AFP
