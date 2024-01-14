WORLD
Israel detains two sisters of slain top Hamas leader Arouri
The Israeli army had accused Saleh al Arouri of helping to plan the October 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas fighters from Gaza.
Palestinians march along a street in Arura, in the occupied West Bank, on January 5, 2024, during a memorial for slain Hamas deputy Saleh al Arouri. / Photo: AFP Archive
January 14, 2024

Israeli soldiers detained two sisters of Saleh al Arouri, a top leader of Hamas who was killed in Lebanon this month, Palestinian sources and the Israeli army said.

The killing of Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas, in a suburb of Beirut on January 2 was widely attributed to an Israeli drone strike, fuelling fears that Israel's war on Gaza could widen into a regional conflict.

The Israeli army said on Sunday it had detained the two women in the occupied West Bank "after they incited to terrorism against the state of Israel", without elaborating.

The brother-in-law of Arouri, Awar al Arouri, said the two women and several other family members had been put into "administrative detention".

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club, a campaign group, said Dalal al Arouri, 52, and Fatima al Arouri, 47, were arrested in separate locations near the city of Ramallah.

The Israeli army had accused Arouri of helping to plan the October 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas fighters from Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 1,140, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.

Israel's military offensive in Gaza has since killed at least 23,843 people, mostly women and children, according to the Gaza health ministry.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club said 5,875 Palestinians have been detained in the West Bank since the Gaza war began.

It said that, of these, 1,970 had been put under administrative detention, which allows for suspects to be held without charge or trial for renewable periods of up to six months.

Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks or other security offences in the meantime.

Israel illegally captured the West Bank in the 1967 Six-Day War. Israel has often been conducting arrest raids in the occupied Palestinian territory.

SOURCE:AFP
