Israeli soldiers detained two sisters of Saleh al Arouri, a top leader of Hamas who was killed in Lebanon this month, Palestinian sources and the Israeli army said.

The killing of Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas, in a suburb of Beirut on January 2 was widely attributed to an Israeli drone strike, fuelling fears that Israel's war on Gaza could widen into a regional conflict.

The Israeli army said on Sunday it had detained the two women in the occupied West Bank "after they incited to terrorism against the state of Israel", without elaborating.

The brother-in-law of Arouri, Awar al Arouri, said the two women and several other family members had been put into "administrative detention".

The Palestinian Prisoners' Club, a campaign group, said Dalal al Arouri, 52, and Fatima al Arouri, 47, were arrested in separate locations near the city of Ramallah.

Related 'Bomb Tel Aviv': Mourners seek revenge as Hamas deputy leader laid to rest

The Israeli army had accused Arouri of helping to plan the October 7 attack in southern Israel by Hamas fighters from Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of 1,140, according to an AFP count based on official Israeli figures.