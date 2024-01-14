Yemen's Houthis reported new US-British air strikes in the western province of Hodeidah, a claim denied by the United States and its allies.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said the strikes targeted Mount Jida’ in the province.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television also said that US reconnaissance planes were seen flying in Hodeidah.

No details were yet available about casualties.

A US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "No US or coalition strike occurred today".