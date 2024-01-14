WORLD
Houthis report new US air strikes in Yemen
The United States however has denied reports that it and its allies carried out new attacks Sunday.
The Houthis target cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza. / Photo: AA / Photo: Reuters Archive
January 14, 2024

Yemen's Houthis reported new US-British air strikes in the western province of Hodeidah, a claim denied by the United States and its allies.

The Houthi-run Saba news agency said the strikes targeted Mount Jida’ in the province.

The pro-Houthi Al-Masirah television also said that US reconnaissance planes were seen flying in Hodeidah.

No details were yet available about casualties.

A US defence official speaking on condition of anonymity said, "No US or coalition strike occurred today".

On Saturday, the US renewed air strikes in Sanaa, one day after attacks were carried out by Washington and London against targets in areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

After the attacks on Friday, which resulted in five deaths and six injuries among the Houthis, the group vowed that all American and British interests have become “legitimate targets” for its forces in response to their “direct and declared aggression” against Yemen.

The Houthis target cargo ships owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel, in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza, which has been under Israeli onslaught since October.

SOURCE:AA
