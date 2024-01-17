Supporters of former rebel leader Guy Philippe have launched protests that have paralysed some cities across Haiti as they demand the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Demonstrators forced the closures of schools, government agencies and private businesses on Monday in places including the southern cities of Jeremie and Miragoane, as well as the northern city of Ouanaminthe, which borders the Dominican Republic, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of protesters also were reported Tuesday in the southern city of Les Cayes, with additional demonstrations expected in coming days.

Philippe, who was repatriated to Haiti last month after serving years in prison in the US, said in a message to supporters that he is not plotting a coup but rather looking to transform Haiti, where poverty has deepened and gang violence has increased.

“My revolution is for the people, for the people only,” he said, adding that he does not oppose Haiti’s National Police. “I’m asking police to do their job, to protect the people.”