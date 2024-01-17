The World Trade Organization's chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has said she was "less optimistic" about world trade in 2024, pointing to tensions in the Red Sea.

The head of the international trade body said on Wednesday weaker global economic growth, "worsening geopolitical tensions, the new disruptions we see in the Red Sea, on the Suez Canal, the Panama Canal" meant "we are less optimistic".

She was speaking to journalists at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos where political and economic elites are meeting to discuss global challenges.

Before the Hamas attack on Israel in October and the subsequent outbreak of Israeli massive aggression in Gaza, the WTO had predicted trade would grow by 0.8 percent in 2023 and projected growth of 3.3 percent this year.

But Okonjo-Iweala warned the figure for 2024 would now be lower in future forecasts.

Vital trade route disrupted