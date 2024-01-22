Panjgur, a sun-baked district in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, is known as the final resting place of five companions of the Prophet Muhammad.

Some people here grow date palms. Many others rely on smuggling goods and petrol from Iran to sustain their lives.

On January 16, Iran attacked a house in Panjgur, saying it targeted an alleged camp of Jaish al Adl militant group.

A day later, Pakistan responded with an attack on Saravan in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province. Both countries accuse each other of backing separatists. And in both cases the separatists are ethnic Baloch.

Essa Baloch, 50, a resident of Koh-i-Sabz village in Panjgur has started fearing for the safety of his family. The Iranian strike had killed two children, according to Pakistani authorities.

“In the past, too, Iran has fired missiles in the bordering towns,” he tells TRT World over the phone. Traveling to the district is difficult due to heightened security.

“The Iranian authorities think anti-Iranian militants live in our villages, but there are no militants here. We are all civilians. And we live with our children.”

Ethnic Baloch are spread over the border regions of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan. They constitute a majority in Pakistan’s Balochistan and Sistan-Baluchistan of Iran.

Both provinces are sparsely populated but cover a large landmass.

“My own cousins live on the Iranian side of the border, which has been fenced in recent years,” says Essa.

“In the past, there was no border at all. We could mingle with each other with ease. But now, we have been cut-off from each other, let alone living in constant fear due to the looming threat of Iranian missiles.”

For locals like Essa, it’s hard to understand how deep rooted relations have soured. But geopolitical experts saw this coming all along.

A tinderbox of tensions

The ethnic Baloch people have been at the centre of the evolving relations between Iran and Pakistan.

“The attack inside Pakistan is unusual but Iran has in the last 25 years on occasions targeted anti-Iran militants based in Pakistan,” says Alex Vatanka, author of the book Iran-Pakistan: Security, Diplomacy and American Influence.