EU sanctions six firms allegedly involved in 'supporting' Sudan war
The entities targeted by the European Union are subject to asset freezes and the provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited.
The regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April in Sudan./ Photo: AFP archive
January 22, 2024

The European Council has adopted sanctions against six entities allegedly involved in the war in Sudan, where the regular army (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting since last April.

The Council said in a statement on Monday that the six entities were responsible for "supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan".

Among those listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

"The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited," the Council said.

Humanitarian crisis

The EU is mirroring steps taken by the US which in June imposed sanctions against those perpetuating violence in Sudan and the UK which last year sanctioned businesses linked to Sudanese military groups.

In November, the European Union condemned an escalation of violence in Sudan's Darfur region, warning of the danger of another genocide after conflict there between 2003-08 killed some 300,000 people and displaced more than 2M.

The bloodshed has continued to escalate despite international attempts to forge a lasting ceasefire. The war has uprooted more than 7.5M people from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis.

"The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people," the Council said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
