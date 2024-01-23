Voters in New Hampshire are choosing whether to give Donald Trump a smooth glide to the Republican presidential nomination or bolster rival Nikki Haley's longshot bid to topple him in a pivotal primary election.

The former US president and the former South Carolina governor made their final pitches to voters ahead of Tuesday polling in what became a two-person race after Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor once seen as the party's best bet to take on Trump, dropped out and endorsed Trump.

Polls show Trump with a wide lead over Haley, who needs a victory or a strong second-place showing in New Hampshire to carry her to the next nominating contest in her home state of South Carolina, where Trump is also dominant in the polls.

Trump had a record-setting victory in Iowa's first-in-the-nation contest last week.

A resounding win in New Hampshire would help propel Trump to secure the party's nomination despite multiple criminal counts against him, two impeachments and his chaotic 2017-2021 presidency.

The Republican nominee will face President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, in the general election in November.

Trump, who is balancing campaign stops with appearances in various courts, denies wrongdoing and has used the criminal charges to bolster his claim of political persecution.

He predicted victory in New Hampshire, a state with 1.3 million mostly white residents, in a social media post early on Tuesday.

"The corrupt Washington Swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice — but on Tuesday, I believe New Hampshire is going to speak LOUD AND CLEAR," Trump said.

Related Trump on potential VP pick: 'I know who it's going to be'

The first ballots in New Hampshire, however, went to Haley. Voters in the tiny northern hamlet of Dixville Notch - always the first to vote in the state - chose Haley over Trump 6-0.

Haley called it a "good start" and said that, regardless of the result in New Hampshire, she would continue on to the next Republican primary in South Carolina on February 24.

"This has always been a marathon. It's never been a sprint," she said in Hampton, New Hampshire. Her campaign said on Tuesday it hoped to keep her candidacy alive through to Super Tuesday, when 16 states vote in early March.

Democrats' strategy

Biden is not on the ballot in New Hampshire's Democratic primary, having supported an effort by national Democrats to move their first primary election to the more diverse state of South Carolina.