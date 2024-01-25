As the bombing of Gaza continues, artists around the world have been expressing their solidarity by drawing their own versions of an iconic Palestinian cartoon.

Handala, a 10-year-old boy who is barefoot and dressed in tattered clothing, was created Palestinian cartoonist Naji al Ali as a reflection of his own childhood refugee experience and those of others displaced by the nakba.

In December, Japanese artist Mariko Matsushita, cartoonist Tokushige Kawakatsu and photographer Zohre Miha launched a #WithHandala campaign on X, urging cartoonists to draw characters with their backs turned, as they symbolically stand with Handala.

The trio said they were inspired by a November 2023 effort by Italian artist Francesca Ghermandi and independent publishing house Eris Edizioni calling on artists to do something similar while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a statement, the artists added, "The ruthlessness of Israel, the hypocritical United States, the self-serving Arab ruling class. Author Naji Al Ali borrowed the perspective of a boy named Handala and quietly and bitterly left Palestinian anger in the form of a single newspaper cartoon."