Alabama has executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again placed the US at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment.

The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.

Officials said Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8:25 pm Thursday (0225 GMT Friday) at an Alabama prison after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask to cause oxygen deprivation.

It marked the first time that a new execution method has been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most commonly used method, was introduced in 1982.

The execution took about 22 minutes, and Smith appeared to remain conscious for several minutes.

In a final statement, Smith said: "Tonight Alabama causes humanity to take a step backwards. ... I'm leaving with love, peace and light."

He made the "I love you sign" with his hands toward family members who were witnesses. "Thank you for supporting me. Love, love all of you," Smith said.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said the execution was justice for the murder-for-hire killing of 45-year-old Elizabeth Sennett in 1988.