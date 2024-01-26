Northern Iraq’s internal politics has long been dominated by two rival Kurdish parties – the Erbil-based KDP and Sulaymaniyah-based PUK, both of which have jointly led the current Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) since the US invasion in 2003.

While the Massoud Barzani-led KDP has long opposed the PKK’s presence in northern Iraq, the PUK – dominated by the powerful Talabani family – has occasionally turned a blind eye to the terror group’s activities in the region.

Barzani, the leading member of the Barzani family, had previously been the president of the KRG while PUK founder Jalal Talabani, who became the Iraqi president after the US invasion, was the most prominent member of the political clan before his death in 2017. Now, his son Bafel Talabani leads the PUK.

The PKK, which is recognised as a terror group by Türkiye, the US, the EU and NATO, has been involved in a decades-long terror campaign against Ankara, leading to the death of tens of thousands of people, including women and children.

On January 25, PKK launched rocket attacks on the KDP’s Peshmerga forces in Duhok, a city under KDP’s control, signalling growing tensions between the terror group and the Kurdish regional administration in Erbil.

The KDP presides over northwestern Iraq, including Erbil and Duhok, while the PUK controls northeastern Iraq, including Sulaymaniyah.

The PUK’s passive acceptance of PKK's presence in northern Iraq has recently evolved into an active cooperation between the two groups. Bafel Talabani publicly endorsed the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian wing, meeting the terror group’s military leader, Mazlum Kobani.

But analysts say that PUK’s active collaboration with the PKK is risking Ankara’s rage over the northern Iraqi Kurdish party and its leaders.

“We won't hesitate to take further measures if northern Iraq's PUK party doesn't change its supportive attitude towards PKK terrorists,” Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said last week. “We will leave no space for separatist terrorist organisations to feel safe within and beyond our borders,” added Fidan, who was the country’s longest-serving intelligence chief.

“Türkiye can take different measures against the PUK – from isolating the group politically and economically to taking punitive acts by targeting the group’s growing ties with the PKK,” Abdullah Agar, a Turkish military analyst who served in Ankara’s cross-border operations in northern Iraq’s mountainous areas in the past as a special force officer, tells TRT World.

Ankara has already inflicted some economic pains on the PUK-run Sulaymaniyah, suspending civilian flights into the land-locked region, whose sole route to the West goes through Türkiye.

Turkish intelligence forces have also recently targeted several high-ranking PKK terrorists in the Sulaymaniyah region, sending strong messages to the PUK leadership.

Türkiye’s carrot-and-stick policy

In September, a drone strike targeted the Arbat airport in Sulaymaniyah, killing three members of PUK’s Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) and injuring three others.

There were allegations that Türkiye was behind this attack. After the strike, Ankara issued a statement saying that PUK’s CTG was conducting a joint training exercise with YPG/PKK during the attack.

“The recent increase in PUK's open cooperation with the PKK naturally prompts Türkiye to take action,” says Bekir Aydogan, an Erbil-based political analyst.

Since Türkiye took a critical decision in 2019 to target terrorism at its source, Ankara’s cross-border operations have clearly intensified across northern Iraq, according to the analyst.

“Türkiye might target PUK elements if it sees a reason to believe that the PUK is cooperating with the PKK,” Aydogan tells TRT World.

Kirkuk’s provincial election results, which increased PUK’s seats in the oil-rich city, also contributed to tensions between Türkiye and the PUK, says Aydogan.

Early this month, Fidan said that Ankara was closely following political developments in Kirkuk, the ethnically diverse city composed of Arabs, Turkmens and Kurds.

As Turkish cross-border operations continue to intensify, Fidan also drew attention to his country’s consultation process with Iraqi authorities, saying that Ankara’s work is carried out meticulously to reinforce the Baghdad administration's evolving understanding of the PKK.

Ankara has also demanded that Baghdad recognise PKK as a terror group.