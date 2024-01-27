World outrage at Israel’s brutal destruction of Gaza has been vindicated by this week's ruling from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague.

The ICJ directed Israel to adhere to its obligations under the Genocide Convention. In doing so, the court implied that Israel’s conduct could be in violation of some of the provisions of the convention. International pressure from citizens, governments and human rights groups is now on Israel to comply with the directives of the ICJ by allowing for urgent humanitarian intervention to end the starvation of millions in Gaza and to prevent unprecedented catastrophic conditions.

The ICJ ruled that South Africa’s case for emergency intervention in the death, destruction and humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza enjoyed merit and its complaint as a member state was justified. This finding clearly came as a blow to Israel’s main military and political sponsor, the United States, who three weeks ago insultingly deemed South Africa’s complaint to the ICJ "meritless." The United Kingdom also called it "nonsense."

Demonstrable arrogance by Western nations who justified and weaponised Israel’s actions are now tepidly trying to downplay the court’s orders to Israel. If anything, the hypocrisy of the West has reduced the rules-based global order to tatters.

Calls by the punditocracy to have the US shore up its international posture as a superpower and remain a keeper of the global order are not only late, but also increasingly ring hollow, as Washington promptly becomes tone-deaf and selectively champions human rights causes.

Claims that the West led by the US occasionally breaks the rules-based global order to get a quick result are palpably false. The US in the past five decades alone has consistently upended the global order in a litany of violations, from the Vietnam War to the multiple Gulf Wars and invasions in Latin America.

They all disprove the claim that the US is a force for good. It's a fool's errand to parrot the West's superior moral status when China and India are rapidly steaming ahead in multiple spheres.

Millions viewed the spectacle of death and destruction in Gaza on their handheld devices via social media.

In the moral sphere, struggling economies and imperfect polities like the Gambia, Brazil and South Africa joined by large numbers of people in the global South are becoming the torchbearers of human values and equality. It is a rare global moment of fearless speech in concerted protests and activism.

In doing so, brave and fearless South Africa elicits the admiration, one can say without exaggeration, of billions of fellow human beings. Over the past three months, the world has seen a soul-destroying spectacle of "biopower" –a politics of life and death - in the most horrific ways.

Millions viewed the spectacle of death and destruction in Gaza on their handheld devices via social media. In macabre fashion, human bodies were sentenced to death by the technology of Israel’s US-provided missiles of "precision-bombing," preceded by human rights-friendly pamphlets warning trapped people in Gaza to vacate their homes.

There is a curious lesson in all this. Modern human societies have become wedged in political systems of their own making with lethal technologies and mentalities associated with their choices.

After the genocide of the Jews in Europe, and then the dropping of the atomic bomb in Hiroshima, and now in 2023-24 the equivalent of two Hiroshimas in Gaza in terms of the amount of armament dropped, the same political dramas of decades ago play out.

Something is terribly wrong in our political thinking in the modern world. Political choices made in the past by colonial powers whose effects continue into the present in Israel/Palestine have now put the very existence of millions of human beings in peril.

In other words, to make a political choice today of either resistance or submission, is in both cases to make a choice between life and death. It was different millennia ago.

For Aristotle, a human being was a rational animal but with the capacity to make political choices, choices that could lead to improvement.

The ICJ now requires Israel to comply with its obligations under the Genocide Convention (Article II) to prevent the killing, destruction, and elimination of a "group," a key factor in the definition of genocide.