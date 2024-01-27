WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls
Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public over his inability to secure the release of hostages and the handling of Israel's war on Gaza.
Thousands rally in Israel to demand Netanyahu's resignation, snap polls
Protesters demand dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections, Yedioth Ahronoth reports. / Photo: AFP
January 27, 2024

Thousands of Israelis have demonstrated in several cities, calling for the dismissal of their government, coinciding with protests by the families of hostages held in Gaza in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

"Thousands of Israelis protested in the city of Haifa, at the Horev intersection, against the government, demanding immediate elections," according to the daily Yedioth Ahronoth. "The march started from the Carmel area in the city of Haifa to the protest centre at the Horev intersection."

In the city of Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, hundreds demonstrated under the slogan "Elections Now," according to the newspaper.

The protesters demanded the dismissal of Netanyahu and immediate elections.

RelatedEnd attacks on Gaza, Israeli hostage's sister asks Israel

Mounting criticism

Recommended

Netanyahu is facing a barrage of criticism from the Israeli public and some politicians due to the crisis of Israeli hostages in Gaza and the failure to find any path to ensure their safe return to Israel.

Dozens of families of hostages in Gaza also demonstrated in front of Netanyahu's house in the city of Caesarea (north) to demand their release.

Yedioth Ahronoth said that "for the second consecutive week, families of hostages in Gaza have been protesting in front of Netanyahu's house in Caesarea."

Hundreds also demonstrated in the city of Ra'anana near Tel Aviv, calling for the government's dismissal.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties