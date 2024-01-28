WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza ceasefire talks advance, says Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Progress reportedly made between Israel and Hamas in negotiations on exchange of hostages.
Gaza ceasefire talks advance, says Israeli Broadcasting Authority
Israeli left-wing activists lift placards during a protest against the war in Gaza outside the Ministry of Defence in the central city of Tel Aviv on January 27, 2024. / Photo: AFP
January 28, 2024

Progress has been made between Israel and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in negotiations on an exchange of hostages, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported.

This follows the conclusion of a summit on Sunday in the French capital Paris with the participation of Israel, the US, Egypt and Qatar.

“The Paris summit between Israel, the United States, Egypt and Qatar on the negotiations for the exchange of hostages with Hamas has ended, and there is progress in the talks,” the broadcasting authority quoted an unnamed Israeli political source as saying.

“The summit discussed a plan to release Israeli hostages in stages, while there are still gaps in demands between the conflicting parties (Israel and Hamas),” the source noted.

“The parties in the talks discussed a ceasefire (that would last) for approximately two months in exchange for the release of about 100 Israeli hostages. Priority would be given to children, women and the sick while Israel releases a large number of Palestinian prisoners,” the source added

Gaps to be discussed

Recommended

Israel was represented at the summit by the head of the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, David Barnea, and that of Israel’s domestic security agency Shin Bet, Ronen Bar, according to the broadcasting authority.

Later, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a brief statement that “the intelligence summit in Europe – with the participation of Mossad Director David Barnea, ISA Director Ronen Bar, Maj.-Gen, (Res.) Nitzan Alon, the Director of the CIA (William Burns), the Prime Minister of Qatar (Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulr ahman bin Jassim Al Thani) and the head of the Egyptian Intelligence Services (Abbas Kamel) – concluded a short while ago.”

It added that “there are still significant gaps which the sides will continue to discuss at additional mutual meetings to be held this week.”

There has been no official comment from Hamas, Qatar, or the US regarding what the Israeli source mentioned. However, Hamas has repeatedly confirmed that there will be no talk of a hostage swap deal before a comprehensive ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israeli army from the areas it infiltrated from occupied Gaza.

RelatedHamas reveals details of ceasefire, hostage swap deal with Israel
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties