A senior Myanmar official met ASEAN foreign ministers in Laos, the junta-ruled country's first representative to attend a high-level meeting of the regional bloc in more than two years.

The Myanmar military seized power in a coup in February 2021, and in October that year the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) barred junta leaders from its summits and ministerial meetings, inviting the country to send "non-political" representatives instead.

Up to now Myanmar has refused, but Marlar Than Htike, a senior foreign ministry bureaucrat, is attending a foreign ministers' "retreat" in Luang Prabang, Laos.

The meeting comes just three days before the three-year anniversary of the coup, with the junta facing their most serious threat to power yet, as a coalition of armed ethnic groups make significant gains in the north.

Arriving at the opening ceremony on Monday, Marlar Than Htike refused to answer reporters' questions about Myanmar's presence at the meeting.

Earlier, she was seen talking with Thai Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara and East Timor counterpart Bendito dos Santos Freitas.