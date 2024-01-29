WORLD
2 MIN READ
Georgia PM Garibashvili resigns ahead of parliamentary elections
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili says he wants to allow his replacement time to prepare for parliamentary elections and that he'd been offered the job of leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party instead.
Georgia PM Garibashvili resigns ahead of parliamentary elections
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announces his resignation during a briefing in Tbilisi. / Photo: AFP
January 29, 2024

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has resigned saying he would become chairman of the ruling party going into parliamentary elections in October.

The conservative-leaning Garibashvili, 41, had been prime minister since February 2021. His announcement came on Monday, a month after the political comeback of his close ally the powerful oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

"Today, I am leaving the post of prime minister," Garibashvili, who was previously prime minister from 2013-2015, said in a televised statement, adding that he would become the Georgian Dream chairman after the party congress on February 1.

"Georgian Dream must prepare for a convincing victory in the October parliamentary elections," he said. "I thank Bidzina Ivanishvili for his support."

The pro-government Imedi TV said Garibashvili is to be replaced by the current party chief and Ivanishvili's lieutenant Irakli Kobakhidze.

Recommended

Ivanishvili, the country's richest man, is widely seen as the man in charge in Georgia despite having had no official political role until recently.

In December, he took the post of the ruling Georgian Dream party's honorary chairman and analysts have suggested his return foreshadows imminent political changes.

Curtailing the power of oligarchs was among several requirements demanded by the European Union for Georgia to progress on its European integration path.

RelatedGeorgia withdraws foreign agent law after days of protests
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties