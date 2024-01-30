Hundreds of Americans who want the US to secure its southern border have started their journey across the country in a convoy to highlight what they say is an illegal immigration that US President Joe Biden's administration has failed to contain.

The "Take Our Border Back" caravan left the state of Virginia on Monday to tell America that they believe the US-Mexico border crisis is out of control.

The group is headed to some of America's hot spots for illegal entry into the US, including Eagle Pass, Texas, Yuma, Arizona and San Ysidro, California.

The convoy continues its jounrey as Texas is in a heated battle with US President Joe Biden's administration over the state's right to defend its border from mass illegal immigration.

"And what Texas is asserting is our...right of self-defence because the president of the United States is not fulfilling his duty to enforce the laws passed by Congress that deny illegal entry into the United States," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an interview with Fox News.

Abbott said Texas has the right to defend itself under the US Constitution if the federal government does not do its part to protect the state from border threats.

"Because the Biden administration has really truly abdicated its responsibility to secure the border and enforce the laws, Texas very simply is securing the border," said Abbott. "So, we've put up the razor wire...and we've put up all these barricades that actually have denied illegal entry."

"Joe Biden actually does have an option here. Joe Biden's option is to enforce the laws of the United States and stop this illegal entry," continued Abbott.

Anadolu Agency documented some illegal immigrants surrendering to the Texas Border Patrol in the Shelby Park area along the Rio Grande River, where patrols have been beefed up as the wave of illegal border crossings continue.

Texas has also implemented security measures such as installing barbed wire, placing floating river barriers in the Rio Grande and continuing its construction of a border wall, but the Supreme Court has so far ruled in the US government's favour to allow federal authorities to take down razor wire and other immigration barriers.

"It's unfortunate that there is a governor in Texas, Governor Abbott, who has politicised this issue of what's happening on the border, and it's not making people's lives safer, it's actually making it harder for law enforcement...at the border to do their job," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in an interview with CNN.