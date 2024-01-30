WORLD
3 MIN READ
Muslim organisation cancels Trudeau meeting over Gaza stance, hate crimes
"We no longer think it's productive to speak with him," says leader of Canada's largest Muslim organisation about PM Justin Trudeau.
Muslim organisation cancels Trudeau meeting over Gaza stance, hate crimes
"There is nothing new that we could say ... we've said it all before," Brown said, Globe and Mail newspaper reported. / Photo: AFP Archive
January 30, 2024

The leader of Canada's largest Muslim organisation has cancelled a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for failing to do more to help Palestinians in Gaza and for inaction to curb rising hate crimes.

"We no longer think it's productive to speak with this prime minister," Stephen Brown, chief executive officer of the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM), said Monday at a press conference in Ottawa.

"There is nothing new that we could say," Brown said, as reported by The Globe and Mail newspaper. "We've said it all before."

The meeting was slated to discuss anti-Muslim hate, but Brown said he skipped the session because Trudeau had not kept his promises made in the 2015 election, namely, funding programmes to curtail hate crimes, such as security cameras at Muslim prayer sites.

"It has become clear that we seem to only get a sliver of policy reform when our lives or our safety is destroyed," Brown said. "Our government has failed to move on substantive hate-crime legislation."

RelatedCanadian Muslims ask Trudeau to back ICJ proceedings against Israel

Surging hate crimes

Recommended

The cancellation comes hours before federal and provincial politicians, Muslim leaders and others were to gather in Quebec City for a ceremony to mark the seventh anniversary of the murder of six Muslim men at the Islamic Cultural Centre Mosque.

On his way into the House of Commons in Ottawa, Trudeau did not address the cancellation, but his office later said the prime minister had "nothing to add."

Anti-Muslim incidents have jumped since the Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, and the Israelis launched an all-out war on the besieged Gaza. Toronto police said the Israeli war on Gaza led to an increase in hate crimes by more than 104% between October 7 and December 17.

Brown said Trudeau has not pressured Israel to step back from its bombardment in Gaza. More than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed to date according to officials.​​​​​​​

"We're interested in the government taking real tangible action to reduce Islamophobia in this country (and) taking real tangible action to stop the hostilities in the Middle East," Brown said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel abandons Dr Abu Safiya to disease and hunger in jail
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties