An Indian court has weighed in on one of the country's most sensitive religious disputes by permitting Hindu worshippers to pray inside a mosque in the city of Varanasi.

On Wednesday, the court in Varanasi ruled that Hindu worshippers — who claim the Gyanvapi mosque replaced a destroyed temple to the deity Shiva — could pray in the building's basement.

Its verdict ordered district authorities to "make proper arrangements within the next seven days" to facilitate worshippers.

The Gyanvapi mosque is one of several Islamic houses of worship that Hindu activists, backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party, have sought for decades to reclaim for their religion.

It was built in the 17th century by the Mughal empire in a city where Hindu faithful from across the country cremate their loved ones by the Ganges river.

Laying claim to Muslim sites

Wednesday's decision is the latest in a long-running legal saga over Gyanvapi's future.

This month, India's official archaeological agency said a survey of the site appeared to corroborate the belief that it was originally home to a temple, according to local news reports.