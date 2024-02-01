Spain's northeastern Catalonia region has declared a drought emergency for Barcelona and the surrounding area, which will now face tighter water restrictions following three years without significant rain.

The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, announced on Thursday that the step after reservoirs in the Mediterranean region fell below 16 percent of their capacity.

That level is the benchmark set by the authorities for the application of a new round of water-saving measures that will affect some six million people.

"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century, we have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began," Aragones told a news conference.

The emergency aims to lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 litres per person.

If the drought worsens, it could be lowered to 180 litres, and then 160 litres.

Greater cuts in agriculture, industry