CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Spain's Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona
The emergency declaration aims to reduce water used in agriculture by 80 percent and for industry by 25 percent.
Spain's Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona
Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe last summer worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs' levels as water evaporation and consumption increased./ Photo: AFP
February 1, 2024

Spain's northeastern Catalonia region has declared a drought emergency for Barcelona and the surrounding area, which will now face tighter water restrictions following three years without significant rain.

The head of the regional government of Catalonia, Pere Aragones, announced on Thursday that the step after reservoirs in the Mediterranean region fell below 16 percent of their capacity.

That level is the benchmark set by the authorities for the application of a new round of water-saving measures that will affect some six million people.

"Catalonia is suffering the worst drought in the last century, we have never faced such a long and intense drought since rainfall records began," Aragones told a news conference.

The emergency aims to lower the daily amount of water permitted for residential and municipal purposes from 210 to 200 litres per person.

If the drought worsens, it could be lowered to 180 litres, and then 160 litres.

Greater cuts in agriculture, industry

Recommended

The water use restrictions will apply to Barcelona and 201 surrounding municipalities from Friday and they include a ban on filling private swimming pools and washing cars unless it is with recycled water.

Public gardens can only be irrigated with groundwater.

Agriculture and industry will face greater cuts. The emergency declaration aims to reduce water for crop irrigation by 80 percent and for industry by 25 percent.

Several heatwaves recorded in Spain and wider Europe last summer worsened the drought, lowering reservoirs' levels as water evaporation and consumption increased.

The unusually warm weather has continued into 2024, with the mercury rising to nearly 30 degrees Celsius in some regions in January -- temperatures usually seen in June.

Experts say climate crisis driven by human activity is boosting the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events, such as heatwaves, droughts and wildfires.

RelatedDrought in Spain 'suffocating' 80 percent of the country’s farmland
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter