I recently encountered a situation where a fellow scholar hesitated to collaborate with me because I have no qualms about describing the ongoing events in Palestine as ‘genocide’. The objection, grounded in the belief that such terminology lacked academic neutrality and revealed a political bias, led me to reflect on the intriguing irony of ‘academic neutrality’ within scholarly circles. Despite the asserted ‘objectivity’ when discussing socio-historical phenomena, it became apparent that some academics’ conceptual imagination harboured inherent biases.

This paradox struck me as a modern-day parallel to the myth of Sisyphus. Much like the ancient figure condemned to perpetually roll a boulder uphill, only to watch it roll back down, some of us seem caught in the Sisyphean cycle of intellectual labour whether they realise it or not. The facade of neutrality, akin to Sisyphus’s relentless struggle, contrasts sharply with the underlying biases that persistently undermine scholarly endeavours. This disconnect between professed objectivity and inherent partiality paints an absurd picture, as scholars find themselves grappling with the weight of conflicting ideals, reminiscent of Sisyphus and his eternal plight.

‘Academic neutrality’ is inherently political, entangled in a discourse dominated by class interests and the deliberate ignorance or negation of these interests. Conceptually, this neutrality mirrors the elusive nature of ‘objectivity’. Our inclinations often align with our interests, despite rational arguments to the contrary. Preserving the integrity of academic expressions requires a nuanced understanding of context, forcing us to confront the impracticality of achieving true value-free neutrality.

In the chilling context of an ongoing genocide witnessed by the whole world through videos and images on social media since October 7, the Israeli brutality is marked by sustained violence, ceaseless bombing, and fires. The haunting imagery of piles of bodies strewn on the ground or trapped beneath rubble, as well as survivors intentionally deprived of necessities like food, water, and medicine, is profoundly raw and brutal. Amidst this heart-wrenching tragedy, the anguished cries of humans fleeing in terror, the faces of children and infants robbed of their parents, and the soul-piercing screams echo persistently.

I find it perplexing to consider how we might approach these events ‘rationally’, while adopting a ‘neutral’ stance to maintain ‘academic neutrality’? How being ‘neutral’ is ‘rational’ when we know that it did not even begin on October 7? Claiming a value-free perspective seems detached from stark realities. The assertion of being ‘neutral’ becomes, in essence, a value-laden statement, making neutrality itself a conscious choice that, knowingly or unknowingly, aligns with and potentially reinforces the existing status quo, including the perpetuation of the genocide in broad daylight.

The defence for academic neutrality, as thoughtfully discussed by Ourania Filippakou, reader at Brunel University London, raises concerns as it tends to further obscure implicit codes and values at play, hindering knowledge building and world narratives.

Beyond its camouflage, neutrality acts as a powerful force, legitimising and normalising specific social relations and behaviours, thereby shaping education in political and ethical realms. Filippakou reminds us that when educational research is confined to a purely technical pursuit, it obstructs thoughtful discourse and critical thinking.

This prompts fundamental questions: can and should universities and academics remain passive or neutral or balanced in the face of genocide? Are claims of neutrality mere ideological façades, concealing the promotion of oppressive values by the powerful?

To answer this, one must consider that the act of defending higher education as a democratic public sphere requires acknowledging its integral political nature, involving an ongoing struggle over the selection of knowledge, values, and social relations in the classroom.