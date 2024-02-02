WORLD
3 MIN READ
India will withdraw troops from Maldives starting March — Male
Male's foreign ministry said New Delhi had agreed at talks in the Indian capital to start pulling out its 89 personnel by March 10 and complete the process within two months.
India will withdraw troops from Maldives starting March — Male
President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu delivers a national statement at the World Climate Action Summit during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 2, 2024

India will start withdrawing its troops deployed in the Maldives from next month, Male's foreign ministry has said after talks.

Male's foreign ministry said on Friday that New Delhi had agreed at talks in the Indian capital to start pulling out its 89 personnel by March 10 and complete the process within two months.

New Delhi considers the strategically located Indian Ocean archipelago - which straddles key global shipping lanes - to be within its sphere of influence.

But the Maldives has actively realigned itself with China after September's election of new President Mohamed Muizzu, who demanded the Indian troops leave.

The troops are deployed to operate three Indian-donated maritime reconnaissance aircraft, two helicopters, and a fixed-wing plane which have also been used for medical evacuations from remote islets scattered for some 800 kilometers (500 miles) across the equator.

The two sides had "reviewed" their cooperation with a view to "enhancing" their partnership in defence, security, and other fields, the Maldivian foreign ministry statement said.

A 'clown'

Recommended

However, the Indian government's statement at the meeting made no explicit reference to any withdrawal.

The two had "agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medevac services to the people of Maldives", New Delhi's foreign ministry said.

Official sources in the Maldives said it was likely that the aircraft will remain in the nation of 1,192 coral islands, but could be operated by civilian Indian staff.

Tensions between the neighbors flared last month after three of Muizzu's junior ministers reportedly called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "clown" and a "terrorist" in since-deleted social media posts.

Bollywood actors and some of India's cricket greats responded with calls for compatriots to boycott the island nation and instead book their next holidays closer to home.

Tourism accounts for nearly a third of the Maldives's economy, with Indians making up the largest share of foreign arrivals.

RelatedMaldives demands withdrawal of Indian troops by March 15
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Hamas releases 'farewell photo' of 47 Israeli captives amid ground invasion of Gaza City
India captain tells players to switch off phones before Asia Cup rematch with Pakistan
Zelenskyy to meet Trump at UN as Russia, Ukraine conflict continues to escalate
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Cyberattack disrupts check-in systems, delays flights at major European airports
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA