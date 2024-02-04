WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel demolishes '58 Palestinian structures' in occupied West Bank in Jan.
A local organisation, the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission, reports most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.
Israel demolishes '58 Palestinian structures' in occupied West Bank in Jan.
Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid an Israeli military offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. / Photo: AP Archive
February 4, 2024

The Israeli army has demolished 58 Palestinian structures in the occupied West Bank in just the month of January, according to a local organisation.

“The demolished structures included 22 inhabited houses and 16 agricultural facilities,” the Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said in a statement on Sunday.

It said most of the demolitions occurred in the cities of Hebron, Bethlehem, occupied East Jerusalem and Qalqilya.

The commission also reported 1,593 attacks against Palestinians in January, of which 1,407 were carried out by army forces and 186 by settlers.

Recommended

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank amid Israeli attacks on Gaza following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

The Israeli army has since killed 381 Palestinians, injured 4,400 others and detained 6,512 people, according to Palestinian figures.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN's Damascus envoy resigns, hails Syria's resilience
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf