Monday, February 5, 2024

2023 GMT — While the Biden administration remains under heavy criticism due to its unparalleled support for Israel's brutal attacks on the besieged Palestinian enclave, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the Biden administration would redirect any funds for UNRWA to other aid agencies working in besieged Gaza if Congress passes legislation that would bar funding of the main UN agency for Palestinians.

Patel said at a press briefing that the bill, negotiated by the Biden administration and a bipartisan group of senators, included $1.4 billion for humanitarian aid for Gaza, but that could be sent to the UN's World Food Program [WFP], UNICEF or other aid groups.

"This is tangible money that we believe will save lives and have a direct impact on Palestinian civilians, and we will redirect funding for UNRWA to other partners to provide assistance in Gaza," he said.

Washington claims to back UNRWA for its "critical work" as the main aid agency for Palestinians but wants to see "concrete results" from UNRWA's investigation into Israel's claims, Patel said, declining to say when the US would make a decision on restarting funding.

"We believe that we can continue to do important work through other NGOs and other partners, and simultaneously, we'll continue to have conversations with donor countries about supporting UNRWA," Patel said.

1952 GMT — Extremist illegal Jewish settlers persist in attempt to block humanitarian aid to Gaza

Extremist illegal Jewish settlers in Israel have continued to block humanitarian aid going into besieged Gaza.

The group of settlers gathered near Isdud [Ashdod] Port, roughly 38 kilometres north of besieged Gaza, where most of the over 2 million Palestinian inhabitants are grappling with a deepening humanitarian crisis, including hunger, lack of clean water, and inadequate shelter.

As Israeli police stood by, the settlers stopped trucks departing from the port, checking documents and inspecting cargo to determine their contents and destination.

One of the illegal settlers said he came with his family to stop the trucks from supplying oxygen to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Gaza.

"Gaza is a state. It's land, it's a country. All the Gaza people, from our side, are terrorists," said the settler, Sharon, who declined to provide a last name.

Despite warnings by human rights groups and aid agencies that a "humanitarian catastrophe" is taking place in Gaza, Sharon alleged that the aid, which includes food and fuel, goes to Hamas.

"Why should we send food and fuel to Gaza? It's not normal ... It's not normal that in our land, those people are shooting us," he added.

More updates 👇

1907 GMT –– Israel blocked majority of aid deliveries for Gaza in January — UN

Israel last month denied access to well over half of all humanitarian aid deliveries bound for northern Gaza, the UN has said.

"For the month of January as a whole, only 10 of the 61 humanitarian aid missions planned for the north of Wadi Gaza were facilitated by the Israeli authorities," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at the UN's New York headquarters, referring to the landmark roughly demarcating the northern strip from the south.

Of the remaining 51 deliveries, two were allowed in on a partial basis, 34 were denied access altogether, and six others were postponed by aid groups "due to internal operational issues," Dujarric added.

It is unclear what happened to the remaining deliveries.

1941 GMT –– Germany, France concerned over humanitarian situation in Gaza

Germany and France have voiced their concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, new French Prime Gabriel Attal said after his talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

“During our exchange, we also once again expressed our concern about the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the loss of numerous civilian lives from the Palestinian side,” Attal told a joint news conference with Scholz.

“I would like to make it clear again: International law must be respected and there must be a humanitarian cease-fire so that aid can be made available to civilians. The only peaceful solution is a peaceful solution based on two states where people can live in peace and security,” he added.

For his part, Scholz urged “better access to humanitarian aid” for Palestinians.

1801 GMT –– Lebanon’s Amal group says 3 more members killed in border clashes with Israel

Lebanon’s Amal Movement has said that three of its members had been killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

In a statement, the Hezbollah-allied group said that the three had lost their lives “while fulfilling their national duty to defend Lebanon and the south," without providing any further details.

The new fatalities brought to six the number of the group’s members killed in clashes with Israeli forces since October.

1625 GMT –– Qatar says it will keep funding UNRWA

Meanwhile, Qatar has said it will continue its funding to UNRWA amid the Israeli accusations against the agency.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met in Doha with Philippe Lazzarini, the agency's head.

“Qatar will continue its support for UNRWA, whose responsibilities have doubled in light of the current catastrophic humanitarian situation facing Gaza’s innocent civilian population,” he said in statements carried by the state news agency QNA.

“Qatar is keen on continuing the dispatch of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip in a sustainable and unhindered manner,” he added.

1540 GMT –– UN appoints independent panel to probe UNRWA work in Gaza

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced he is appointing an independent new panel to determine if the UN's Palestine refugee agency (UNRWA) is acting neutrally in its operations, in response to "allegations of serious breaches."

The external review group will be led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, Guterres said in a statement.

She will work with three research firms in carrying out the probe: the Raoul Wallenberg Institute in Sweden, Chr. Michelsen Institute in Norway, and the Danish Institute for Human Rights.

1532 GMT –– Israel PM says 'will not accept' Hamas demands over hostages

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Palestinian group Hamas presented "demands that we will not accept" over hostages held in Gaza.

Netanyahu, according to a statement from his Likud party, said the terms for the release of remaining captives "should be similar to the previous agreement", which saw a ratio of hostages exchanged for Palestinian prisoners during a November truce.

1439 GMT –– Blinken arrives in Riyadh amid heightened Mideast tensions

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Saudi Arabia, his first stop in a wider tour of the Middle East amid tensions over Israeli attacks on Gaza and US strikes on Iran-backed militia across Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

Blinken is also set to visit Egypt, Qatar and Israel this week and push to advance the Egyptian- and Qatari-mediated conversations with Hamas to achieve a hostage deal.

1438 GMT –– French foreign minister calls for permanent cease-fire in Mideast

France’s Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne has called for a permanent cease-fire in the Middle East, following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"For four months now, Gazans have been under bombs and living under an almost total siege. They are deprived of minimal aid that would let them cure their wounds, protect themselves from epidemics, and feed themselves. They cannot leave the enclave of Gaza," Sejourne told a news conference in Jerusalem.

Nothing can justify such a tragedy, Sejourne added, calling on all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

Sejourne also said that Israeli "settler violence must stop" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

1421GMT –– Spain to boost funding to UNRWA after donors suspend aid

Spain has said it would give an additional $3.8 million in aid to UNRWA, which is facing a cash crunch after several nations suspended their funding.

"Spain will release an urgent envelope of 3.5 million euros so that UNRWA can maintain its activities in the short term," Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Luis Albares told a parliamentary committee.

"UNRWA's situation is desperate and there is a serious risk that its humanitarian activities will be paralysed in Gaza within a few weeks," he said.

1403 GMT –– Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 27,478

At least 27,478 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in nearly four months of war, according to the territory's Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said 66,835 people have been wounded since October 7.

1336 GMT –– Israeli gunfire strikes UN food convoy in Gaza: UNRWA

A food convoy has come under Israeli artillery fire in Gaza, UNRWA said.

“This morning, a food convoy waiting to move into Northern Gaza was hit by Israeli naval gunfire,” UNRWA’s Gaza chief Thomas White said on X, adding no one was injured.

“We cannot deliver humanitarian aid under fire,” the agency said. “Safe and sustainable humanitarian access is urgently needed everywhere including to the North of Gaza.”

Since Israel’s offensive on Gaza began on October 7, there have been multiple attacks interfering with aid distribution, including a January 25 attack on civilians waiting for humanitarian aid that killed at least 20 people and injured at least 150.

1257 GMT –– UNRWA chief visits Gulf countries amid funding crisis

The head of UNRWA is visiting three Gulf states this week, seeking to drum up support after key donors suspended funding following Israeli allegations that some of its staff were involved in the October 7 attack.

Some 15 of the agency's most important donors, including the United States, have suspended funding over Israel's allegations involving 12 of its 13,000 staff, prompting UNRWA to warn last week that it might be forced to shut down by the end of February.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has previously said nine of those implicated had been terminated, one was dead and the identities of the other two were being clarified.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on X he met with the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday to discuss UNRWA's work in "preserving the stability in the region" and delivering aid to two million people in Gaza.

1253 GMT –– Palestinian child killed by Israeli police in East Jerusalem

A Palestinian child has been shot dead by Israeli police in occupied East Jerusalem, according to the official news agency Wafa.

Wafa, citing eyewitnesses, said Wadee' Oweisat, 14, was killed at an Israeli military checkpoint near the town of Al Eizariya.

Palestinians shared a video on social media showing a child, medically unattended, bleeding on the ground. The child died at the scene.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN said police shot a Palestinian in an alleged stabbing attempt in Jerusalem, without providing any further details.

1119 GMT –– At least 540 Israeli soldiers injured by ‘friendly fire’ in Gaza