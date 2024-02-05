Nineteen people, one of them a humanitarian worker, were killed in ethnic clashes over the weekend in the Abyei region straddling the border between Sudan and South Sudan and claimed by both, local authorities have said.

Violence is common in the oil-rich territory, with 54 people killed last week alone, including two UN peacekeepers.

Another 64 people were injured in fighting last week between two tribes of the main ethnic Dinka - the Abyei-based Ngok and their Twic rivals from the neighbouring state of Warrap in South Sudan.

Both sides have sought to press their own claims since South Sudan gained independence in 2011, whereupon the disputed Abyei area was placed under UN protection.

"The attacks on civilians culminated in the loss of life, setting the market ablaze, property looting and raiding livestock," the Abyei Administrative Authority (AAA) said.