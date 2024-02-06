Tuesday, February 6, 2024

1703 GMT –– Israeli attacks have affected 84 percent of health facilities in besieged Gaza, the UN Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) said.

''Due to continued bombardment and access restrictions, only 4 out of 22 UNRWA health facilities are still operational,'' the UN agency added in a statement on X.

The refugee agency attached images showing the damage incurred by the Sheikh Radwan Health Centre in Israeli attacks in northern Gaza.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 percent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

More updates 👇

1738 GMT –– US reviewing Hamas response to hostage deal framework, will discuss with Israel on Wednesday: Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the United States was reviewing a response from Hamas to a framework on a deal that would see Hamas release hostages in exchange for an extended pause in fighting in Gaza.

Blinken said at a news conference in Qatar that he would discuss Hamas' response with Israeli officials when he visits the country on Wednesday.

“There’s still a lot of work to do be done, but we continue to believe that an agreement is possible, and indeed essential," Blinken said.

1730 GMT –– Qatar PM says received 'positive' response from Hamas on hostage deal

Qatar's prime minister has said that Hamas delivered a "positive" response to a US-backed proposal to free hostages in return for pausing the Gaza war with Israel.

"We have received a reply from Hamas with regards to the general framework of the agreement with regards to hostages," Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told a news conference in Doha with Blinken.

"The reply includes some comments, but in general, it is positive."

1702 GMT –– Diplomacy underway to provide Yemen's Houthis with 'climb down': US official

Diplomatic efforts are "being made to try and find a climb down for the Houthis that would enable (the) situation to improve and to move away from the kinetic aspect" of the Red Sea crisis, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has said.

Lenderking, in recorded comments to the Middle East Institute, also said "We need to see serious de-escalation in Gaza" and that Blinken was working very hard on that.

1657 GMT –– Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials

Canada has imposed sanctions on top Hamas officials including Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif over the Palestinian resistance group's attack on Israel on October 7.

Canada's sanctions target 11 individuals, also including Palestinian Islamic Jihad leaders, for the attack and "the threat that Hamas and its affiliates pose to regional security," the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

1644 GMT –– Another Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli army in occupied West Bank

Another Palestinian has been shot dead by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement identified the victim as Muhammad Suad Abdullah, 18, saying he was killed at the Beit Furik military checkpoint east of Nablus.

According to the official news agency Wafa, Furik was killed by Israeli forces for allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

1609 GMT –– Hamas 'strongly condemns' Argentina's Jerusalem embassy plans

Palestinian group Hamas has said it "strongly condemns" Argentinian President Javier Milei after he announced plans to move his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

Hamas said it viewed the move "an infringement of the rights of our Palestinian people to their land, and a violation of the rules of international law, considering Jerusalem as occupied Palestinian land".

1547 GMT –– Gaza health ministry, witnesses say Israeli strike kills 6 securing aid truck

The health ministry in Gaza said Israeli forces have killed six Palestinian police officers, who witnesses told AFP had been securing the passage of an aid truck.

"Six Palestinian police officers killed as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting their vehicle in the Khirbat al Adas neighbourhood in Rafah," a ministry statement said.

1421 GMT –– Argentina plans to move embassy to Jerusalem: Milei

Argentina's President Javier Milei has arrived in Israel and immediately announced a plan to relocate his country's embassy to Jerusalem.

"My plan is to move the embassy to West Jerusalem," the libertarian head of state told Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on the tarmac of the airport near Tel Aviv.

1418 GMT –– Yemen Houthis leader says we will further escalate if attack on Gaza does not stop

The leader of Yemen's Houthis, Abdul Malik al Houthi, has said that the group "will further escalate" if the Israeli attack on Gaza does not stop.

Iran-aligned Houthis have been targeting commercial vessels with drones and missiles in the Red Sea since mid-November, in what they describe as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in the Israel-Palestine war in Gaza.

1355 GMT –– Israel using hunger as ‘weapon’ against Palestinians in Gaza: UN expert

Israel has been using disproportionate force against civilians and using hunger as a “weapon” in its attacks on Gaza since last October, said a UN special rapporteur on the right to food.

"Israel is clearly and systematically obstructing access to food for all civilians in Gaza," Michael Fakhri told Anadolu news agency.

"UN humanitarian teams reported that reaching everyone in need of food and water in Gaza is almost impossible due to Israel's obstruction of humanitarian aid," he added.

1320 GMT –– 8,000 displaced people evacuated from Gaza hospital: Red Cross

Around 8,000 displaced people have been evacuated from a besieged hospital in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Yunis where they had sought refuge, the Red Cross has said.

"The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is beyond catastrophic," Tommaso Della Longa, spokesman for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), told reporters in Geneva.

He said the IFRC was told the Al Amal hospital, run by the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS), had been largely emptied following a lengthy siege by Israeli forces.

"Eight thousand internally displaced people who sought refuge in our Palestinian Red Crescent hospital in Khan Yunis... left the hospital yesterday", he explained.

1318 GMT –– Israeli army destroys 2 buildings of Al Aqsa University in Gaza City

The Israeli army has destroyed two buildings of Al Aqsa University, the oldest institution of higher learning in Gaza, according to witnesses.

“Israeli army forces moved into the west of Gaza City and shelled and destroyed two buildings on the university campus,” an eyewitness told Anadolu.

According to an Anadolu reporter, Israeli forces fired at displaced Palestinians who were taking shelter on campus.

1242 GMT –– Israeli premier asks top military officials to seek alternatives to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked Army Chief Herzi Halevi to propose alternatives to the UN Refugee Agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) for providing and transferring aid to Gaza.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu asked Halevi to put plans not to rely on UNRWA in the near future with regard to all related issues of transferring humanitarian aid into Gaza.