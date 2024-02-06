Thousands of farmers have taken to the streets across Spain, using tractors to block highways and key infrastructure in a mass protest against European agricultural policy.

Called to action by the "Union de Uniones" regional farmers syndicate but also by activists mobilising on WhatsApp, the protesters gathered at dawn at dozens of road junctions, including many that lead into large towns and cities on Tuesday.

Dressed in sleeveless yellow hi-vis jackets, demonstrators, some of whom waved Spanish flags, demanded concrete measures to help rural residents tackle a string of difficulties.

"Without the countryside, there's no life," read one banner, while another said: "When we reach the end, you die."

Protesters also warned about instability in the farming sector.

According to the traffic authorities, tractors driving at a snail's pace converged in and around the provinces of Toledo near Madrid, Murcia in the southeast, and Seville and Girona in the northeast.

Authorities in the southern port of Malaga said on X, formerly Twitter, that protesters had also blocked off its access routes.

Problems building up