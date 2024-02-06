A Michigan jury has convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.

The trial of Jennifer Crumbley, 45, was believed to be the first in which a parent faced a manslaughter charge in the United States stemming from a school shooting by their child.

She faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter, one for each of the victims at Oxford High School in the 2021 shootings. Jurors began deliberating on Monday.

Her husband, James Crumbley, 47, is set to face his own trial on manslaughter charges in March.

The couple's son, Ethan, was 15 at the time of the shooting at Oxford High School involving a semi-automatic handgun.

He pleaded guilty in 2022 to four counts of first-degree murder and other charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December.

Oakland County prosecutors argued during the trial that Jennifer Crumbley, even though she did not pull the trigger, stored the gun and ammunition in a negligent manner and should be held criminally responsible for the deaths.

They said she and her husband knew Ethan was mentally in a "downward spiral" and posed a danger to others but allowed him access to firearms, including the 9 mm pistol that was purchased as his Christmas present and was used to kill his classmates.