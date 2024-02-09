North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed Pyongyang would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea if attacked, state media said, as relations between the neighbours hit new lows.

The nuclear-armed North this year declared South Korea its "principal enemy", closed agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimetres" of territorial infringement.

"If the enemy dared to use force against our country, we will make a bold decision that will change history and will not hesitate to mobilise all the superpowers to put an end to them," Kim said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday (KCNA). "Peace is not something to beg for or exchange through negotiations," he added.

Kim made the comments during a defence ministry event marking the anniversary of the founding of the country's military, KCNA said.

His statement echoed earlier remarks in which Kim said his military should "annihilate" the enemy if provoked, referring to South Korea and its ally the United States, state media reported last month.

'The number one hostile nation'

Images released by KCNA on Friday showed Kim holding hands with his young daughter, Ju Ae, who some analysts say is being groomed as the next leader of the isolated country.