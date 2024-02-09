WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kim Jong Un warns South Korea of decisive action if provoked
Kim Jong-un has made these remarks during a defense ministry event commemorating the anniversary of the establishment of the country's military, as reported by KCNA.
Kim Jong Un warns South Korea of decisive action if provoked
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the 8th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, at the party's headquarters, in Pyongyang, North Korea / Photo: Reuters
February 9, 2024

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed Pyongyang would not hesitate to "put an end" to South Korea if attacked, state media said, as relations between the neighbours hit new lows.

The nuclear-armed North this year declared South Korea its "principal enemy", closed agencies dedicated to reunification and outreach and threatened war over "even 0.001 millimetres" of territorial infringement.

"If the enemy dared to use force against our country, we will make a bold decision that will change history and will not hesitate to mobilise all the superpowers to put an end to them," Kim said, according to Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday (KCNA). "Peace is not something to beg for or exchange through negotiations," he added.

Kim made the comments during a defence ministry event marking the anniversary of the founding of the country's military, KCNA said.

His statement echoed earlier remarks in which Kim said his military should "annihilate" the enemy if provoked, referring to South Korea and its ally the United States, state media reported last month.

RelatedNorth Korea's Kim says will wipe out enemies if they use force

'The number one hostile nation'

Images released by KCNA on Friday showed Kim holding hands with his young daughter, Ju Ae, who some analysts say is being groomed as the next leader of the isolated country. 

Recommended

The images also showed the pair receiving enthusiastic cheers from uniformed military soldiers, as well as posing for photographs with army commanders. Kim said Pyongyang's recent decision to define Seoul as its principal enemy was a righteous measure.

"The decision to define (South) Korean puppets as the number one hostile nation and unchanging enemy" and to "occupy and put down their territory in the event of a contingency is for the sake of our country's eternal security", he said, according to KCNA.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said last week that the "irrational" North Korean government was likely to carry out multiple provocations, including cyberattacks and drone intrusions, ahead of the South's April election.

In January, Seoul's defence minister said North Korea would face the end of its regime if it ever waged war.

North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament voted Wednesday to abolish laws on economic cooperation with the South, according to KCNA.

Kim has also ramped up weapons testing, including this year's launch of a flurry of cruise missiles, which analysts said the North could be supplying to Russia for use in Ukraine.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump: Putin let me down on Ukraine; disagree with Starmer on Palestinian statehood
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions