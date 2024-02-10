Israel fears American recognition of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, Israeli media reported.

"Political sources in Israel expressed their concern about the intense activity of the American administration to promote the idea of establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip under a unified government based on what is known as a renewed Palestinian authority," according to the Maariv newspaper on Friday.

"According to American officials, the State Department is considering recognising a Palestinian state as part of a comprehensive political initiative," it said.

The newspaper described the step, if it were to take place, as a "political tsunami."

To this day, successive American administrations have refused to recognise a Palestinian state, linking it to Palestinians and Israelis reaching an agreement.

Washington also opposed Palestine obtaining full membership in the UN by thwarting Palestinian requests for membership through the Security Council, most recently in 2011.

But Israel has begun to notice that the Biden administration is seriously considering recognising a Palestinian state even without Israel's approval, according to the newspaper.

"US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently ordered his office staff to prepare organised work for the possibility of American or international unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state and not through negotiations with Israel or through Israeli approval," it said.

"This issue was raised during the talks Blinken held with Israeli officials during his visit to Israel in the past two days."

"In light of the information received from the American administration and European countries that are also partners in the step, senior officials in Israel express their concern about what they describe as the Biden administration's fascination with the idea of establishing a Palestinian state and recognising it unilaterally as a means of putting pressure on Israel," it added.

Western interest in recognising Palestine?