UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinians Francesca Albanese has lambasted Israel for preventing her from entering the country, saying that it was part of a broader pattern by Tel Aviv to avoid scrutiny of its murderous assault on Gaza.

“I've never been allowed (into Israel). And so was my predecessor,” Albanese tells TRT World. “This is a part of an attack on the UN as a whole. It's an attack on the UN Secretary-General, and, of course, it's an attack on me.”

The UN official's comments come amid Israel’s brutal military onslaught in Gaza that has killed an estimated 28,000 people, most of them women and children. Israel’s indiscriminate bombardment has also razed much of the besieged enclave to the ground.

Albanese says that Israel denying entry to UN agencies and officials “is not new”.

“Anyone who tries to bring scrutiny on Israeli practices against the Palestinians is being attacked by Israel,” she adds.

On Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Interior Minister Moshe Arbel issued a joint statement calling for the UN to disavow Albanese's “anti-semitic” remarks and terminate her employment.

Israeli officials have accused Albanese of anti-semitism for her post on X, where she argued that the victims were not targeted because of their faith but in response to Israeli oppression.

"The 'greatest anti-Semitic massacre of our century'? No, Mr. Emmanuel Macron. The victims of 7/10 were not killed because of their Judaism, but in response to Israel's oppression. France & the international community did nothing to prevent it. My respects to the victims," she said in the post.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World World, Albanese highlights that criticising Israel's actions should not be equated with anti-semitism.